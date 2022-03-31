Olympic Committee Jan Vapaavuori talks about the harassment – HS will be broadcast live from 11 am

Vapaavuori tells what the board of the Finnish Olympic Committee decided on Wednesday night.

Finland The Olympic Committee will hold a press conference today at 11 a.m. at the Finnish Sports Museum. At least the chairman is here Jan Vapaavuori.

HS will broadcast its press conference live. There is also a moment-by-moment follow-up to the event at the end of this story.

The board of the Olympic Committee held an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss the resignation of the head of the top sports unit. Mika Lehtimäki improper use in the work community and handling the case. The meeting dragged on late into the evening. Vapaavuori tells you what was decided at the meeting.

Last autumn, Lehtimäki received a warning about inappropriate behavior against women in the work community.