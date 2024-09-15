Olympic Committee | Jan Vapaavuori leaves the Olympic Committee – Tapio Korjus comments on the situation

Olympic Committee|Tapio Korjus tells about his situation in the aftermath of Jan Vapaavuori’s decision.

Jan Vapaavuoren59, his time as chairman of the Finnish Olympic Committee will be limited to one season.

This was resolved on Sunday, when Vapaavuori announced in X that he will not apply for a second term as chairman of the Finnish Olympic Committee.

Even before Vapaavuori’s announcement on Sunday, there was public speculation as to whether there would be an Olympic champion in the javelin throw Tapio Korjus63, interested in pursuing the position of chairman.

Harvesting sits on the board of the Finnish Olympic Committee and serves as the principal of Kuortanee sports college. He has been a background influencer in Finnish sports for years.

Public radio said a couple of weeks ago that several member unions of the Olympic Committee would support Korjus as the new chairman.

Tapio Korjus, Are you planning to run for president of the Finnish Olympic Committee?

“I’ve been asked a lot about it in the last few months. I have promised to consider it. I haven’t made my decision about the candidacy yet. I have promised that within 3–4 weeks it will be fair to make that decision for these questioners,” said Korjus.

According to Korjus, he needs to carefully consider a few things in this context.

“One of them is the demanding use of time for the task. I will still be in work for a year and a half from now, so I have to think about how managing the task would be possible in terms of time use. Another thing is, of course, the family, and what the family has to say about this.”

“And thirdly, what kind of goals will be set for the upcoming Olympics for the Finnish Olympic Committee and its sectors – and how my experience, know-how and ability to lead will fit in well. So if there is a chance to succeed, I’m also considering that,” Korjus stated.

Tapio Korjus says he will consider his next move carefully.

Harvesting mentioned that “Finnish sports or the Finnish Olympic Committee is not a one-woman or one-man show”.

“You have to have the opportunity and know-how to join forces and play as a team. In that view, it’s not individual things that matter, but the whole.”

Tapio Korjus, how can sports under the Finnish Olympic Committee and Finnish sports in general be promoted?

“Well, quite a lot of analysis has already been done for different operators. Not only after the Paris Olympics, but even earlier. There are certain views on it, but analyzes and evaluations will continue.”

“I think it is fair that the future board of the Olympic Committee together with the member organizations make the final strategic choices. Not until the end of November (presidential elections in November) should you terribly nail down goals, nor measures or strategic main lines, and especially no strict action plan. Yes, this must be done skillfully in cooperation with all parties.”

Harvesting stated that after the Paris Olympics, Finnish sports have been “a bit out of shape”. However, he wants to swear faith in the future.

“Yes, we have opportunities. It’s more about having to believe in yourself. There must be a will to win in the future and above all there must be enthusiasm and passion for doing. They are the weapons of a small country. They must be honored in the future.”

Criticism After the Summer Olympics in Paris, which took place this year, the Finnish Olympic Committee’s leadership became more heated. In these games, Finland was historically left without a medal.

The Olympic Committee recently announced that the head of the top sports unit Matti Heikkinen and worked for a long time in the management positions of an elite sports unit Leena Paavolainen continue with your duties.

Vapaavuori’s announcement came on Sunday that he will not apply for a second term as chairman of the Olympic Committee.

“Everyone makes their own decisions,” Korjus stated about Vapaavuori’s decision.