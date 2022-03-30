Olympic Committee Jan Vapaavuori, Chairman of the Olympic Committee: I am not going to resign

Finland Chairman of the Olympic Committee Jan Vapaavuori admits that he did not know nearly everything about the resignation of the head of the Top Sports Unit Mika Lehtimäki harassment.

“I should have made sure I had all the relevant information in the past,” Vapaavuori says in an interview with HS.

At the same time, he assures him that he does not intend to resign.

“Such speeches are fables.”

The Board of the Olympic Committee met in an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday. The Olympic Committee will announce the issue and decisions at its press conference on Thursday.

Mightily According to new information, the Lehtimäki case also involves physical harm. On Wednesday, Lehtimäki issued a press release on Wednesday in which he denies physical harassment.

Do you trust that Mika Lehtimäki has told you everything related to the alleged inappropriate behavior?

“I think it is essential to investigate this case carefully and that is why I am positive about any external investigations that may clarify the situation,” says Vapaavuori.

He considers it important that more attention be paid to the internal operating models of elite sports in particular.

“We must now do everything we can to revitalize our operating culture.”

Where is the notion that a non-disclosure agreement has been reached with Lehtimäki and the women in question, even though, according to Yle’s information, this has not been done?

“It’s about two different things. On the one hand, the parties, namely Lehtimäki and the subjects of the acts, have agreed that the matter has been agreed and will not be discussed in public. I don’t know in detail what the parties have agreed, so I can’t comment on it any further. “

According to Vapaavuori, it is essential for the Olympic Committee that, notwithstanding any agreement between the parties, the employer does not have the right under the current legislation to state matters relating to the employment relationship of its employee.

“In this case, for example, the Olympic Committee cannot give details of what has been revealed in the investigation of the case,” Vapaavuori reiterates the message he said at Monday’s press conference.

Would it be good for these women to be made public in their own names, even if it does not remove Lehtimäki’s actions?

“It is important that abuses can be investigated and addressed without the victims having to go public. I have great respect for the women concerned for their courage to raise this issue so that it can be addressed. I understand them if they want to come out under their own name, but I also understand well if they don’t want to do that. In any case, a thorough investigation cannot depend on this. “

It inevitably becomes a feeling that the case has been whitewashed and flogged.

“It is certainly the case that we do not have all the necessary information despite the investigations that have been made. Now things come out drop by drop, which is always a bad habit. That is why it is extremely important that the whole skein is opened now. ”

Vapaavuori emphasizes that all employer representatives are bound by binding legislation on personal protection and privacy. It essentially limits the Olympic Committee from providing relevant details.

“However, the case has not been downplayed. The warning issued was the strongest sanction that could be issued on the basis of known events. ”

How much is going on with a bunch of friends? That inevitably cares about this, and such a large audience seems to think.

“It’s not about any group of friends, but a process that, according to all the rules of art, involves those who are involved in it when done professionally. However, in retrospect, the matter could have been handled differently. ”

Managing director Mikko Salonen in addition, according to Lehtimäki’s press release and Vapaavuori, the HR manager, a lawyer, occupational health physicians and outside lawyers from both the employers’ association and the law firm used by the Olympic Committee have participated in the proceedings.

Of the trustees, the elected chairman and two vice-chairmen have been present.

How much has the management of the Olympic Committee – you and Salonen – been smoothing out?

“For my part, I will only say that during the process I have made some inaccurate and ill-considered statements in the light of the new information, which I apologize for. However, I have not wanted to smooth out what happened in any way, but I take it very seriously. ”

Mika Lehtimäki was waiting for his speech at a press conference on Monday at the Sports Museum.

Based on the information available to the public, you get the impression that you do not really know anything about it, but that Salonen has handled the warning alone and on her own. Have you told yourself everything honestly?

“Effective management has clarified the matter once it has come to the attention of the employer and conducted all necessary consultations. However, I have systematically stated that the matter has been reported to me and that I have blessed the CEO’s proposal to issue a warning to Lehtimäki. ”

“Due to the sensitivity of the matter and in order to avoid any suspicion that I could not take the matter seriously enough, two female vice-chairpersons have been consulted on my request before drawing conclusions, who have agreed with the CEO and me.”

In your Olympic Committee election campaign in the autumn of 2020, you emphasized transparency.

“Yes and I will continue to emphasize. However, there are also preconditions for transparency set by law, which everyone must respect. ”

Are the members of the Board of Directors heard in the Olympic Committee and are they sufficiently consulted?

“We have an extensive board that meets several times a year. In addition, we communicate with each other in many other ways. It is clear that there is still room for improvement in our interaction and I intend to invest in this in the future. ”

What conclusion should the Bureau draw now? Can the Bureau continue in office?

“The presidency has taken this very seriously and has always worked well.”

Should the case be referred to the Finnish Sports Ethics Center (Suek) for clarification, as Deputy Judge Olli Rauste suggested in the HS?

“An external investigation of the events may well be in place and clean the air. I’m going to discuss this with Suek. “