Olympic Committee Jaana Tulla, Member of the Olympic Committee Management Team: “We do not hesitate to focus the investigation on ourselves”

Olympic Committee member of the board Jaana Tulla does not recognize his workplace from the harassment that began last week. According to customs Mika Lehtimäki the handling of the case involves a “blur” that he does not perceive as a way of working for the Olympic Committee.

“We are just ordinary people, men and women, who work for Finnish exercise and sports with a big heart,” Tulla said in an interview with STT.

“This has had an impact on us. Huge feelings of embarrassment to disappointment, even shame. Women may be seen as having been harassed and men as being harassing. ”

“This case is not in line with our values. Some of us even train for good governance and accountability, ”Tulla said.

Olympic Committee Tulla (formerly Laurila), who heads the club and member operations unit, believes that shaking can also do good.

“My expectations for a change in management and operating culture are high. There is still harassment in society, and now it affects us. The event hurts us as a huge work community, but we will cope with it together. ”

Jaana Tulla estimates that the Olympic Committee is expected to be a model organization for good governance in the field.

“The victims of the harassment are our heroes, and I am especially sorry for them. Following their example, we must continue to work for a better sports community. We do not hesitate to target investigations and sanctions on ourselves, even if it is the top management, ”Tulla said.

The chairman decided on the warning Lehtimäki received last autumn Jan Vapaavuori and the CEO Mikko Salonen after consulting lawyers. Vice – Chairs Susanna Rahkamo and Sari Multala heard about the warning later.

Salonen is leaving the Olympic Committee this summer. That is why, according to Tulla, the work community now has to take care of itself, of course with the support of occupational health care.

“We don’t want to know the details of a nasty harassment incident. It is interesting to see how we do this, and how good governance is implemented in decision-making, ”Tulla emphasized.

Become estimates that the Olympic Committee, which manages Finnish sports, is expected to be a model organization for good governance in the field. A case of harassment is very unfortunate for its victims, but exposing harassment can also lead to better things.

“Hopefully this will greet the entire sports community. The principles of good governance and accountability that we have created ourselves must be respected, ”Tulla reminded.