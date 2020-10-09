Olympic Committee IS: The Mayor of Helsinki, Jan Vapaavuori, is interested in chairing the Olympic Committee

There are now three official candidates and two interested in the presidency.

Finland the presidency of the olympic committee is about to get a new candidate. Mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori says To Ilta-Sanomatthat he is interested in the task under certain conditions.

“If regenerating sought, sports field and a broader perception of the profile racing community leaders elevating the whole, I’m interested,” Free Mountain strengthen the Ilta-Sanomat.

According to Vapaavuori, he has also been asked a lot to apply for the chairman’s wash.

“I have not forbidden speculation around my name,” Vapaavuori states.

As chairman are officially nominated as candidates for the Finnish Sports Confederation Ilkka Kanerva, Candidate for the Finnish Sailing and Boating Association Sari Multala and a candidate for the Finnish Figure Skating Association and the Finnish Paralympic Committee Susanna Rahkamo.

In addition, he is the main owner and chairman of the board of the energy company St1 Mika Anttonen is ready to chair the Olympic Committee.

“I have said all along that I am not striving for anything or leaving any election, but if a family sport widely me wants the job, is pretty hard to say no,” Anttonen said to Helsingin Sanomat.