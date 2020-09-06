Olympic Committee IS: The sport of the chairman of the Olympic Committee is intensifying, Ilkka Kanerva has risen to the record of candidates

It’s identified that no less than three candidates are fascinated with OK’s management.

Finland the Olympic Committee presidency is intensifying. Timo Ritakallio introduced his resignation as chairman in the summertime and new candidates are actually starting to emerge.

The OP Financial institution Group’s President and CEO, Ritakallio, will depart the Olympic Committee after one presidency.

Night Information stated on Sunday that the Finnish Sports activities Federation is proposing a veteran politician Ilkka Kanervaa, 72, as chairman of OK.

Jukka Rauhala pulls the presentation committee and he has been given a listing with the identify Kanerva. Chairman of the Sports activities Federation Sami Itani requested Kanerva for consent and Kanerva replied within the affirmative.

“I stated we might go this fashion if SUL thinks so clever,” Kanerva informed Iltasanomat.

Heather is a really long-time Member of Parliament, Honorary President of the Sports activities Federation and a Minister of Honor. As well as, Kanerva has held senior administration positions on the Worldwide Athletics Federation for a few years.

Kanerva stated he was questioning if the Olympic Committee’s organizational mannequin was optimum and what adjustments it might require. Kanerva stated that he was able to drive adjustments within the Finnish sports activities administration group.

Basketball background Antti Zitting has been within the presidency, in addition to former shotguns Pia Julin. The lady has not but chaired the Olympic Committee.

The chairman can be elected in late November this yr.