Olympic Committee IS: Billionaire Mika Anttonen will retire from the Olympic Committee chair

Mika Anttonen previously estimated that he would have broad support as chairman.

Energy company Owner of St1, billionaire Mika Anttonen will not seek the position of chairman of the Finnish Olympic Committee. Antonen confirmed To Ilta-Sanomat.

“I am retiring from the presidency because that game was no longer in line with my own values. The game started to get dirty, ”Anttonen tells Ilta-Sanomat.

According to Anttonen, he would not have been supported as widely as he originally assumed. Anttonen is amazed that some would have considered him just an advocate of hockey.

“It’s downright pathetic to claim that because of my hockey background, I would be thought to pursue the interests of that sport. It says that in Finnish sports and exercise we still have a long way to go before we can defend the interests of the entire sports community on a common front, ”says Anttonen at Ilta-Sanomat.

The Nomination Committee of the Olympic Committee will officially announce the presidential candidates today, Wednesday. The mayor of Helsinki has registered for the nomination Jan Vapaavuori, Ilkka Kanerva (athletics), Sari Multala (sailing) and Susanna Rahkamo (figure skating).