Olympic Committee In an open letter, the Badminton Association calls on the Olympic Committee to hold an extraordinary meeting

The Badminton Association wants to set up a temporary committee with the opportunity to dismiss and elect new members to the board.

Finland The Badminton Association calls on the Olympic Committee to hold an extraordinary meeting.

The Badminton Association believes that a proposal to set up a temporary committee should be discussed at an extraordinary meeting.

The committee would commission a study Mika Lehtimäki the whole of the case and determine its allocation. The committee would also have the opportunity to dismiss and elect new members to the board.

The Badminton Association is demanding an extraordinary meeting in an open letter, which it released on Wednesday. The letter is addressed to all member associations of the Olympic Committee with voting rights.

In the letter It is noted that the Board of the Olympic Committee has decided to commission a report from an independent third party on the whole of Mika Lehtimäki’s case.

“In our opinion, there are a lot of issues related to good governance in this entity, e.g. decision-making process. Based on the news coverage, the decision-making does not appear to have been in line with the principles of good administration, ”the letter says.

The letter asks whether the board of the Olympic Committee intends to commission a report in which it is itself the subject.

“If the board’s procedure is part of the entity to be investigated, does the member unions think it is transparent and open that the investigation is ordered by the board itself – partly for its own activities? How to ensure that the investigation is focused on the right things? ”

Badminton Association believes that it would be “unfortunate and unsustainable” if an external inquiry could not tackle the nuclear problems.

“Because there are so many“ smoothed ”decisions, the credibility of the Olympic Committee may not last. What is needed is genuine honest investigation and a well-targeted mandate that dares to look at the situation as it is – without any inappropriate motives or ‘protection of one’s own plot’ in the background, ”the letter says.

According to the Badminton Association, its chairman Tytti Saarinen proposed to the Chairman of the Olympic Committee To Jan Vapaavuori at a press conference on Wednesday that a meeting of the organization would consider the appointment of a committee to investigate.

“The Board of Directors may decide to convene such a meeting. To our surprise, the matter did not receive support from the chairman, ”the association writes.

In the letter, the Badminton Association states that according to Chapter 5, Section 20 of the Associations Act and Section 9 of the Olympic Committee Rules, an extraordinary meeting of the association must be held e.g. if at least one – tenth of the members entitled to vote of the association so request for the purpose of dealing with the matter which they have notified.

“The Olympic Committee has a total of 90 full voting members in the form of sports federations, in addition to which there are two voting members. At least 10 brave federations are needed to demand that an extraordinary meeting be convened for the association’s board, ”the letter says.

The letter according to which the results of the study to be commissioned would be reported to a temporary committee to inform the other member unions.

“Members could assess the confidence and ability of the current Board of the Olympic Committee to continue credibly in the best interests of the sport and, if necessary, make a decision under Section 5: 23.1 (4) to dismiss the Board if the trust no longer exists,” the letter said.

