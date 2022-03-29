Olympic Committee Dull view from sports law expert: Olympic Committee’s decision on Mika Lehtimäki’s case erodes the credibility of discipline

Sports rights expert Olli Rauste is not convinced by the decision of the management of the Finnish Olympic Committee that its own employer investigates ethical violations in sports.

According to Deputy Judge Rauste, the procedure of the Olympic Committee is different the practice of sports federations and eats the credibility of the sports disciplinary system.

“Why should sports federations take their own cases to disciplinary action in the future if the Olympic Committee itself does not? In similar cases, will it be sufficient in future for the club or association acting as the employer to treat the matter as a matter of employment law alone? ‘ Rauste asks.

Olympic Committee managing director Mikko Salonen defended the decision on HS to clear the head of the top sports unit on Monday Mika Lehtimäki inappropriate conduct on its own, instead of taking the matter to the Finnish Sports Ethics Center Suek.

According to Salonen, that was the only right way.

Storm Lehtimäki, who caught my eye, resigned voluntarily on Monday.

Lehtimäki had received a warning in the autumn about inappropriate behavior against women. He had sent text messages at night with inappropriate content.

The warning was issued by Salonen, who is Lehtimäki’s closest supervisor on the Olympic Committee.

Chairman of the Olympic Committee Jan Vapaavuori blessed the warning, which the duo subsequently shared with the two vice-chairs of the committee Sari Multalalla and To Susanna Rahkamo.

The board of the Olympic Committee heard from the media last Thursday when Yle reported on the warning.

Deputy Judge Olli Rauste says that the Olympic Committee treated Lehtimäki’s case only as an employment law issue and not as an ethical one.

Rauste is not convinced of Salonen’s speech “the only right way.” According to Rauste, the matter can still be taken to Suek, but it would require a request from the board of the Olympic Committee to Suek.

The new sports disciplinary rules, which came into force at the beginning of this year, give Suek the right to take matters under investigation even without a request from a sports organization.

“However, the new rules do not apply to what happened last year. If the matter progressed to Suek and the disciplinary process, the problem could be which body would deal with the possible disciplinary matter, ”Rauste says.

Sports federations have their own disciplinary committees, but the Olympic Committee does not yet have one.

“It is likely that a possible disciplinary process would take place on the board of the Olympic Committee. The decision of the Olympic Committee would be open to appeal to the Sports Judicial Security Committee, ”says Rauste.

Because Lehtimäki was an employee of the Olympic Committee; according to Salonen, it was justified that the Olympic Committee was in principle also responsible for the investigation and sanctions.

Secretary-General of Suek Teemu Japisson confirmed to HS on Monday that the Olympic Committee had no obligation to bring the Lehtimäki case before them.

Suek is an independent organization responsible for, among other things, strengthening the ethics of sport and anti-doping activities. If necessary, Suek may assist in the investigation or conduct the investigation independently at the request of the federation.

Rausteen Suek has brought a lot of good things to Finnish sports. It is needed to clarify the ethical issues of sport.

“Sports federations are often too close to be able to objectively investigate violations in their own districts.”

In Lehtimäki’s case, Rauste is concerned that the Finnish Olympic Committee has drawn up the ethical principles of sport itself, but it did not want to use Suek to investigate a possible violation of ethical principles.

Figure skating coach Mirjami Penttinen was banned from the competition for inappropriate behavior.

Inappropriate communication is a violation of the ethical principles of sport.

For example, a figure skating coach Mirjami Penttinen In the case, the messages sent to the skaters at too late were considered to be one of the offenses in the disciplinary proceedings.

Penttinen’s case became big news in the winter of 2020. Penttinen was banned from competing for a year.

Baseball game director Petri Kaijansinkon the text messages sent to the female player are currently being investigated by Suek. The Baseball Association has imposed a temporary ban on Kaijansinko during the investigation.

“In the Lehtimäki case, the Olympic Committee did not initiate disciplinary proceedings to determine whether the ethical principles of sport had been violated. The Olympic Committee only dealt with the matter as an employment law matter, ”Rauste points out.

Olympic Committee chairman Vapaavuori said on Monday that “nothing more can be demanded than the law allows.”

However, would the law not have prevented the matter from also being examined from the point of view of the ethical principles of sport?

“No, it was a decision of the management of the Olympic Committee. The handling of the case differs from recent public sports cases in that in previous cases the violation was dealt with in disciplinary proceedings and as an employment law matter, but in the Lehtimäki case, the disciplinary proceedings under the sports rules were ignored, ”says Rauste.

The leading duo of the Olympic Committee also completely ignored their own government. Should management have also kept the board up to date?

“According to the Association Act, the board is responsible for the careful management of the association’s affairs. When the board is responsible for the administration of the association, the board is in principle also entitled to receive information on all matters that may affect the administration. ”

A member of the Board cannot be held responsible for a matter of which the member has no information.

“With regard to the internal division of labor within the board, there is often a practice of forming a smaller bureau or bureau within the board, which meets more often and participates more actively in running current affairs. However, the appointment and dismissal of key employees is usually considered by the entire board. ”

Rauste points out that there is no absolute requirement that the warning should have been communicated to the entire government.

“On the other hand, there is also no prohibition to tell. All members of the Board of Directors are bound by the employer’s duty of confidentiality. ”

There has probably been a fear behind Vanuavuori and Salonen’s silence that something could have leaked into the media, as it did in the end.

“Therefore, it is usually desired to keep such matters as small as possible, even though the entire government has the right to be informed about the association’s affairs by law,” says Rauste.

Was Lehtimäki’s resignation report oversized?

“The violation was not a matter that would have given the employer the right to terminate the employment contract. For the first time, the employer must, in principle, use a warning, ”says Rauste.

“Another thing is that from a practical point of view, it would have been difficult for Lehtimäki to continue in his post even after the matter had leaked to the media. Had he continued, the matter of communication would certainly have been used against Lehtimäki. In this situation, resigning was the right solution for me. ”