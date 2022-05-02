Olympic Committee Chairman Jan Vapaavuori was cramped at a discussion at member organizations of the Olympic Committee

Kalle Lähdesmäki, President of the Biathlon Association, criticized the Olympic Committee for its lack of leadership and lack of transparency.

Olympic Committee chairman Jan Vapaavuori Admitted at a discussion between the Olympic Committee (OK) and its member organizations on Monday that Mika Lehtimäki the warning of inappropriate behavior and re-election as head of the Top Sports Unit should have been treated differently.

Vapaavuori emphasized that neither the case nor the warning could be made public, but in retrospect, Lehtimäki’s warning should have “perhaps” brought to OK’s attention before the re-election.

“Maybe I could have told the government, maybe I could have acted differently. This is not the way it should have been handled, ”Vapaavuori said in his opening remarks.

“Because of the importance of the task, the matter should have been run in a different way.”

Two other suspicions of inappropriate conduct related to the Olympic Committee were later revealed. They have been submitted to the Finnish Sports Ethics Center Suek for review.

An extraordinary meeting of the OK will be held on May 31 at the request of the Badminton Association and 16 other member organizations. The member organizations also demand an external report on the activities of the Olympic Committee.

Monday at the discussion, the Basketball Association, on behalf of the seven member unions, presented a fact-finding team to evaluate the operation of the Olympic Committee. It was not possible to reach a decision during the discussion, and not all participants considered the solution to be comprehensive or independent of the individuals presented to the group.

President of the Biathlon Association Kalle Lähdesmäki critically evaluates the management of the Olympic Committee.

“The Olympic Committee has not defined a management system. This has led to a lack of leadership and a lack of transparency, ”Lähdesmäki estimates.

Lähdesmäki does not accept that Lehtimäki’s warning was limited to the information of OK’s presidency before being reappointed.

“The Biathlon Association’s view is that external studies must now be made and then conclusions drawn,” Lähdesmäki continued.

Lähdesmäki expects a statement from the board of the Olympic Committee.

“How is the current government experiencing the situation? Are you able to work in this climate, in this environment? That is a really important issue for our member organizations, ”Lähdesmäki emphasized.

“If the board feels able to work, the board should prioritize the development of a management system that covers the entire operations of the Olympic Committee. The principles of good governance need to be updated. ”

Free mountain Lehtimäki responded to the criticism for the lack of transparency in that the Lehtimäki case could not be made public.

“I refuse to accept the accusations that here [Olympiakomitean johdossa] concealing matters which are required by law to be concealed. I don’t really accept being incited to act illegally, ”Vapaavuori said.

“It is quite clear that Lehtimäki’s matter could not have been made public. I have also directly stated here that it might have been able to tell the government. ”

In his opening remarks, Vapaavuori asked the member organizations for guidelines for an external study. He did not think it worked.

“We’re going to think now. The government will have to consider how to move forward here, ”Vapaavuori lamented.

The participants agreed on a timetable for the study.

“It would be good to move faster than slower,” Vapaavuori summed up the joint message of the speeches.