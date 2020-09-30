Olympic Committee Billionaire Mika Anttonen is ready to chair the Olympic Committee: “If the sports family wants me for the job, it’s hard to say no”

Anttonen is the main owner and chairman of the board of the energy company St1.

Energy company Main owner of St1 and chairman of the board Mika Anttonen is ready to chair the Olympic Committee. He says there have been “some” inquiries.

“I haven’t started counting them,” says Anttonen.

The new board of the Olympic Committee will be elected at its autumn meeting on 21 November. The current chairman Timo Ritakallio will not run for a new four-year term.

New A candidate for the Finnish Sports Confederation is officially nominated as chairman Ilkka Kanerva, Candidate for the Finnish Sailing and Boating Association Sari Multala and a candidate for the Finnish Figure Skating Association and the Finnish Paralympic Committee Susanna Rahkamo.

Now Anttonen can also be added to the list, although the matter is not yet official.

“I have said all along that I am not striving for anything or leaving any election, but if a family sport widely me wants the job, is pretty hard to say no.”

“The motivation comes precisely from the fact that the sports family sees that a guy like me is needed. It’s a really hard source of motivation. ”

Anttonen says that he has read through the current action plans and strategies, but has not yet had time to think about possible areas for change in more detail.

“I haven’t had time to think, it’s still pretty new. You have to get to know things in much greater depth if the request comes to the task. ”

Anttonen sees that one of the challenges for the next chairman is Veikkaus’ role as a funder of sports. The income stream generated by Veikkaus has decreased, which requires alternative sources of income.

The bigger problem, however, is that the sport is funded by gamblers and low-income people.

“The whole thing is very awkward. I’m not that familiar with it, but I very much rely on newspaper reports. On that basis, when you look at it, the point is very clear. The operating conditions of Finnish sports and exercise cannot be financed by people with gambling problems. ”

“How it will be handled in the future is not just a matter for the Olympic Committee. Together, we need to find funding solutions that give sport and exercise their own funding that they are supposed to receive. ”

Anttonen was the first to talk about his willingness to chair OK Evening News.