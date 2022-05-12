Olympic Committee BDO Oy, which specializes in risk management, investigates Mika Lehtimäki’s harassment case

The report is due to be completed before the extraordinary meeting of the Olympic Committee on 31 May.

Risk management and BDO Oy, which specializes in internal auditing, has been tasked with investigating the former director of the Top Sports Unit. Mika Lehtimäki harassment.

The board of the Finnish Olympic Committee (OK) decided to order the assignment at its meeting on Thursday.

OK’s Board of Directors had already decided at its meeting on March 30 that it would commission an independent external study to assess the whole of Lehtimäki’s case.

The Olympic Committee held a discussion for the leadership of the member organizations in early May, where it heard the views of the member associations.

This the matter was then prepared by a preparatory working group comprising a professor of sports law Antti AineDirector of the Center for the Rule of Law Tuija BraxExecutive Director of the Floorball Association and Arbitrator of the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Pekka Ilmivalta and Chairman of the Finnish Sports Confederation, Professor of Working Life Sami Itani.

The working group drafted a mandate, searched for and competed for liquidators. On this basis, it proposed that the BDO carry out the study.

The assignment covers the activities of the Olympic Committee and its management when a warning was given to Lehtimäki and elected for a further term without a public call.

The report is due to be completed at the end of May before the extraordinary meeting of the Olympic Committee Members’ Association on 31 May. OK’s spring meeting will also be held on the same day.

Lehtimäki resigned in March after a warning he had received last autumn about inappropriate behavior. For the time being, the position will be performed by the Deputy Director of the unit Leena Paavolainen.

The position of head of the top sports unit will be in the open application. Recruitment will open on Friday, May 13th.