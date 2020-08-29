Olympic Committee Antti Zitting is considering his candidacy for the election of the chairman of the Olympic Committee: “How well has the Olympic Committee succeeded in its mission?”

Business Director Antti Zitting is ready to consider his candidacy for the election of the chairman of the Finnish Olympic Committee (OK), if asked.

Zitting, 64, confirms to HS that he has received requests to run as a candidate but has not himself been active in the matter.

“It is rumored that the name is mentioned. I will not bother to go to compete by singing, and I do not think I’m the candidate list at all first. then promoted to the story, however, I had to think about the matter and I am of course thinking about anyway. What matters is leadership, that’s what it’s about, ”Zitting says.

Yle said on Wednesday that many prominent sports figures are interested in the position of chairman of the Olympic Committee. Zitting was one of those mentioned.

HS news in May, that at least Susanna Rahkamo, Sari Multala, Emma Terho and Tapio Korjus may be interested in chairing the Olympic Committee if Timo Ritakallio does not apply for a follow-up wash. The same names were also featured in Yle’s story.

Ritakallio, who serves as the OP Bank Group’s President and CEO announced June 17, that he will not apply for a new four-year term.

Of the potential candidates interviewed by Yle, only Rahkamo admitted his interest in the presidency without preconditions. Chairman of the Finnish Sports Confederation Sami Itani and in the International Olympic Committee Sari Essayah and Emma Terho refused.

Finnish member of the board of the International Athletics Federation Antti Pihlakoski does not comment on his possible candidacy, but admits to receiving inquiries.

“Due to the use of time and financial reasons, many people are probably thinking carefully about their candidacy,” Pihlakoski tells HS. The chairmanship of the Olympic Committee is a position of trust.

The chairman and board of the Olympic Committee will be elected in November. The choices are made by the members of the Olympic Committee, ie mainly sports federations.

Candidate for President and the government will be mapped out by a separate nomination committee chaired by the resigning second vice-chair. Jukka Rauhala.

The other members are Tuija Brax, Kalervo Kummola, Riikka Taivassalo and a former hammer thrower leaving the government Olli-Pekka Karjalainen.

“The position of the members is crucial. The presidency of the Olympic Committee is a challenging task, it is a fact. We need to get something done. I am a little semmoinen, which is trying to achieve something, “Zitting formats.

The problem with the current Olympic Committee is its bipolarity. On the one hand, OK works for Finns to succeed in top sports and on the other hand for Finns to exercise more. To do this, OK has a so-called Add Motion side.

“The industry-wide brand is not bright. How successful has the Olympic Committee been in its mission? I don’t think so. Let’s have different paces. The task of the More Movement activity is to be a service organization, not a central organization. I want everyone [hakijakandidaatti] is thinking about how we have succeeded in this in four years, ”Zitting says.

Zittingin in his opinion, the name of the Finnish Olympic Committee is questionable.

“Ten out of ten people associate the Olympic Committee name with elite sports, not sports,” Zitting says.

The Olympic Committee is a fairly large organization with 60 employees. Its annual budget is ten million euros. Funding for operations is based on government grants and own funding.

In addition, the International Olympic Committee supports the Finnish Olympic Committee with EUR 400,000.

“What would happen if it were announced that we were not interested in IOC support. Now that 400,000 euros will guide us. It’s quite a lever and highlights the Olympic sports through it, although other sports do better, ”Zitting says.

Should will the new chairman be the maintainer, reformer or reorganizer of the current line?

“We need to live and renew in time. I am not saying that this would not have been the case in four years. It must be realized that the current structure was given to the Olympic Committee. Now the situation is different in many ways when there are new megatrends, environmental impacts and a coronavirus, ”says Zitting.

Sports at OK are the responsibility of the Top Sports Unit. How do you see its role in the future?

“Looking back on four years, the Top Sports Unit is the Olympic Committee’s brightest brand. It has taken the lead and aligned things. It is a tedious task when sharing scarcity. I’m not saying if it’s rated 7 or 8, but it’s better than the More Exercise side. The troops need to be empowered, especially through volunteering, ”Zitting says.

Zitting is an internationally significant sports influencer. He is a board member of the International Basketball Federation Fiba and the European Basketball Federation. Fiba is one of the largest sports federations in the world.

He works as a civilian precision casting of steel as Chairman of the Board of Specialized Sacotec. The family business employs 50 people in Riihimäki.