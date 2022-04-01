Olympic Committee Anni Vuohijoki says she has received an email from Jan Vapaavuori alleging sexual harassment – says she resigns from the Olympic Committee’s board

“Talking about sex is a long way from sexual harassment,” Anni Vuohijoki defends against the suspicion expressed by Jan Vapaavuori.

Weightlifter Anni Vuohijoki has resigned from the Board of the Olympic Committee as an Athlete.

Vuohijoki posted an article about his decision on his Twitter account and With their Instagram account.

“I’m also sorry I wasn’t able to run the position of an athlete but I have to give up this position of trust. I want to be able to stand behind my own ideas and values, ”Vuohijoki writes.

Goat River The resignation and the three-page letter he published are the latest turnaround in the turmoil that shook the Olympic Committee, which began with Yle’s news last Thursday of the head of the top sports unit. Mika Lehtimäki warning.

When the harassment scandal in Lehtimäki came to light, Vuohijoki commented on the incident in the media. When Lehtimäki resigned, Vuohijoki says that he had received it from the chairman of the Olympic Committee From Jan Vapaavuori an email alleging sexual harassment on a race trip.

The goat river was shocked. She says in her publication she always talks openly about her life, marriage and sexuality, but did not understand the allegation of harassment.

“However, talking about sex has a long way to go for sexual harassment,” she says.

On Wednesday The goat river was heard about. He says he knew it hadn’t touched anyone. During the conversation, Goat was assured that he would not be charged with anything, but only rumors were circulating about the matter.

They just wanted to go through the case, and in the presence of Jan Vapaavuori, the matter was said to have been settled.

The goat river had subsided, but on Thursday the sound of Vapaavuori changed at noon. He said at the press conference that in addition to the Lehtimäki case, there is another case of harassment.

Vuohijoki asked Vapaavuori by message if this was his case.

“Vapaavuori replied in the affirmative, stating that ‘this is not going to lead to anything, but I can’t stick to the fact that I didn’t know about it.’ When a case of harassment related to Tokyo came to light, he hurried to call me to tell me that I shouldn’t imagine the matter being forgotten. This was just someone else, and the media is still interested in me. ”

Goat river startled at the way his situation was handled. However, he decided he didn’t want to live in fear and wrote his views on his social media accounts.

“I don’t want to be anyone’s dog. Now I understand what Rehn, Aatsola, Kervinen and partners meant. This is leadership for fear. ”

Read more: The Olympic Committee’s harassment sparked an open letter: The sports brothers’ clubs and secret cabinet policy must end: “The cup has failed”

According to Vuohijoki, no values ​​that are important to him are realized in Finnish sports management: trust, openness or honesty. He hoped for strength for every race.

As a result, he says he resigned as an athlete on the Olympic Committee’s board and contacted Suek’s lawyer for violating the ethical rules of the sport.

He thanked him for his support and especially for another athlete member, a former speed skater Mika Poutala.

“Even though I’m a lewd techno mouse and he“ believes ”we have a world of values ​​that we have in common. Set of values. They are the only weapons we can use to sleep peacefully at night. ”

HS did not reach chairman Jan Vapaavuori or Anni Vuohijoki to comment on the matter.

At a press conference on Thursday, Vapaavuori said that he did not intend to resign, although he had received strong criticism for handling Lehtimäki’s case.