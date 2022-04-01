Olympic Committee Anni Vuohijoki is suspected of harassing the puck lions at the Beijing Olympics

The Goat River represented the Olympic Committee at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Weightlifter and Athlete Member of the Board of the Olympic Committee Anni Vuohijoki said he had received an email from Jan Vapaavuori, chairman of the Olympic Committee, on Monday this week that Goat River was suspected of inappropriate behavior or sexual harassment.

According to STT, the suspicions come from the Beijing Winter Olympics, where Goat River was a representative of the Olympic Committee and on a trip sponsored by the Olympic Committee.

According to STT, the target of the alleged inappropriate behavior or sexual harassment of the Goat River in Beijing was players of the Finnish men’s hockey national team.

In a long post on Twitter, Vuohijoki said the suspicions were resolved at a 30-minute hearing led by Vapaavuori this Wednesday.

“The conversation quickly revealed that I am not being accused of anything. There are rumors and speeches,” Vuohijoki wrote.

Goat River said it spoke openly about sexuality, but stressed that there is a long way to go for sexual harassment.

Read more: Anni Vuohijoki says she has received an email from Jan Vapaavuori alleging sexual harassment – says she resigns from the Olympic Committee’s board

Read more: Suek confirmed the opening of an investigation into suspicions of harassment by Anni Vuohijoki: “It is important that the case is investigated carefully and calmly”

Read more: Mika Poutala was confused by the recent upheaval of the Olympic Committee’s harassment: “Now all you have to do is make it clear”