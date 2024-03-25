TEnnis professional Alexander Zverev has reached the round of 16 at the Masters tournament in Miami. The Olympic champion defeated Christopher Eubanks from the USA 7:6 (7:4), 6:3 on Monday. In the third round, Zverev will face the Russian Karen Khachanow, who eliminated the Argentine Francisco Cerundolo 6:1, 5:7, 7:6 (7:5). This means the Olympic finalists will meet again in Miami. In Tokyo, Zverev defeated Chatschanow 6:3, 6:1.

In the first set, the fifth in the world rankings from Hamburg repeatedly had problems with his opponent, who was ranked 33 places lower. It was only in the tiebreak that Zverev, who was in fourth place in Miami, won the first round. After that it was easier. Zverev moved ahead to 5-3 before he had to fend off three break points in the last service game against last year's Wimbledon quarter-finalist. After 1:44 hours, Zverev converted his first match point.

Dominik Koepfer had previously been the first German tennis player to qualify for the round of 16. The 29-year-old defeated 14th-seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert 3:6, 6:4, 6:3 after 2:14 hours at the hard court tournament on Sunday (local time). In the round of 16, Kopefer will face defending champion Daniil Medvedev from Russia.

However, Jan-Lennard Struff was eliminated. The world number 26. lost 6:7 (3:7), 4:6 against the Australian Alex de Minaur.