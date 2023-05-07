the american Tori BowieOlympic runner-up in the 100 m in 2016 and world champion in 2017, passed away at age 32their representation agency and World Athletics announced this Wednesday.

“We have lost a client, a dear friend, a daughter and a sister. Tori was a champion and a ray of sunshine,” her agency Icon Sport Management wrote on social networks, without providing details about the causes of her death.

Bowie forged himself with an excellent record, first winning three Olympic medals in 2016 in Rio, with the gold in the 4×100 m relay, the silver in the 100 m behind the Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah and the bronze in the 200 m.

She then became the 100m world champion in 2017 in London, where she also won the 4x100m relay. In 2022 she had only played one official competition, the 200 m in Florida.

Bowie in 2022 had only played one official competition.

The Mississippi sprinter had a personal best of 10 seconds 78 hundredths in the 100 meters.

the jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, reigning 100m world champion, tweeted upon hearing the news: “My heart breaks for Tori Bowie’s family. A great competitor and a source of light. Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace.”

The investigations warn that the athlete was pregnant “seven or eight months“, according to the British media ‘Daily Mail’.

Similarly, it is said that he suffered from depression and had not competed since June 4, 2022.

‘Daily Mail’ says that the athlete’s neighbors and friends point out that the athlete had a history of erratic and problematic behaviour.

