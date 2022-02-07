Snowboarder Max Parrot has clinched Canada’s first gold in slopestyle at the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, three years after being diagnosed with cancer. The 27-year-old, second in Pyeongchang in 2018, won after three final rounds with the highest score of 90.96. Su Yiming (17) secured host China’s first ever slopestyle medal with silver (88.70). Parrot’s Canadian compatriot Mark McMorris (88.53) finished third like four years ago.

Parrot was diagnosed with lymph node cancer in December 2018 and underwent a total of twelve chemotherapy sessions. “Exactly three years ago I was in a hospital and had no energy, no muscles,” said Parrot: “Three years later, pursuing my passion again here at the Olympics, having the best run of my life and winning gold, that’s crazy.”

For McMorris it was the third Olympic bronze medal after 2014 and 2018. Half a year before the games in Pyeongchang, he fought for his life after a serious fall in training.

Pyeongchang Olympic champion Redmond Gerard from the USA had to settle for fourth place. The two German starters Leon Vockensperger (Rosenheim) and Noah Vicktor (Bischofswiesen) missed the finals at the premiere of German athletes in the Olympic discipline that has only been Olympic for eight years. The Norwegian top favorite Marcus Kleveland surprisingly failed in the qualification as in 2018.