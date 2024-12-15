Bobsleigh Olympic champion Laura Nolte is hard to beat in her current form. She achieved her second victory of the season at the two-man bobsleigh World Cup in Sigulda in Latvia. With World Cup debutant Leonie Kluwig in the sled instead of pusher Deborah Levi, she narrowly relegated Kim Kalicki from Wiesbaden to second place. Despite the best time of the day in the second run, the former world champion and her pusher Neele Schuten had to admit defeat; in the end, Kalicki was only eleven hundredths of a second short. Third in Sigulda was US pilot Kaysha Love with Jasmine Jones. In the monobob, Lisa Buckwitz from Oberhof celebrated her first win of the season in the monobob in the second race.