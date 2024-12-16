Water polo goalkeeper Laura Ester, Olympic, world and European champion with Spain, seven-time winner of the ‘Champions’ with Sabadell, has announced that she will retire at the end of the season. Currently, the 34-year-old goalkeeper is a player for CE Mediterrani, the club where she trained and where she will end a legendary career. The Spanish international is known as ‘Little Bird’ “for her ability to fly”, as recognized by her former teammate Jennifer Pareja.

“My last season will be at Mediterrani, my home, where I learned to play water polo and not to drown in the pool, because I never learned to swim well at all,” declared the water polo player, visibly excited, before the media at the Sports Center. High Performance (CAR) of Sant Cugat del Vallés.





The Barcelona native has expressed through tears her satisfaction for the feats she has achieved in an event led by her former teammates and friends, Jennifer Pareja and Mati Ortiz. “It has not been easy to make the decision to close that stage. This day has arrived today. I have thought about it a lot and what better time than after winning an Olympic gold and saying that I am a champion of everything,” confessed the triple Olympic medalist.

The goalkeeper has thanked everyone who has helped her throughout her career. “Thank you to all my coaches and the best of all, Marian. Thanks to all my selectors. Thank you for letting me defend the national team’s goal since 2008. I have been lucky enough to participate in 4 Games, 9 World Cups and 9 Europeans. “I feel tremendously lucky,” concluded Laura Ester.

The Catalan has accumulated 14 medals with the national team throughout her career, including European, Olympic Games and world championships.

Read also