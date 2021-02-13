Olympic champion in 1980 in equestrian eventing Alexander Blinov disappeared in the Moscow region, reports TASS…

It is clarified that on February 9, a 66-year-old man left the village of Andreevskoe, Mozhaisky district. Policemen and volunteers of the Lisa Alert search unit are looking for him.

Soviet equestrian Alexander Blinov is an Olympic champion in team eventing and a silver medalist in individual eventing.

Earlier it was reported that the husband of the Russian actress Irina Lachina, Oleg Budrin, was missing. He was found five days later.