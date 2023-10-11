The Russian Judo Federation temporarily suspended Olympic champion Khalmurzaev

The Russian Judo Federation suspended 2016 Olympic champion Khasan Khalmurzaev. This is reported on website International Judo Federation (IJF).

The reason was the 30-year-old athlete’s violation of the internal rules and regulations of the federation, which do not allow publicly expressing any religious or political views. It is noted that at the moment a picture with a Palestinian flag is posted on Khalmurzaev’s page on social networks. Suspension is a temporary measure.

Khalmurzaev is the 2016 Olympic champion in the up to 81 kilogram category. He also won the 2016 European Championship.

On the morning of October 7, the Israel Defense Forces reported that Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip fired rockets into Israel. In response, the army launched a military operation in Gaza. The Israeli military-political cabinet announced that the country had entered a “state of war.”