Olympic champion causes controversy by promoting his wife’s OnlyFans profile

Javier Cortes and Aline Torres.
Instagram Javier Cortes and Aline Torres
Javier Cortes and Aline Torres.
Some applaud the decision and others criticize it. In the middle, the athlete’s intentions.
In the digital age, the platform onlyfans It has emerged as an increasingly common way to generate income from the sale of personalized content. Although the application has been alerted about the dangers that the publication of erotic content could generate, this trend continues to grow.
Under this panorama, in the last few hours the fact that the Olympic champion soccer player in 2012, Javier Cortés, promotes the OnlyFans profile of his wife, the model Aline Torres.
In social networks, a debate for his decision.
(Do not stop reading: Controversy over a fan who celebrated a goal by showing her breasts: the team rejected the act).
‘Footballer promotes his wife’s OnlyFans’
According to the North American version of the newspaper ‘Marca’, Cortés “made a publication on his Twitter account, where he invites people to see the new page of his wife Aline Torres on Telegram and on OnlyFans.”
Since then, the player, a Pumas youth squad, has received various criticisms and shows of support for the decision.
According to the press, Torres charges about $20 for a monthly subscription to his profile.
