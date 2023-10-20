Olympic champion in biathlon and cross-country skiing Reztsova died at the age of 59

Olympic champion in biathlon and cross-country skiing Anfisa Reztsova died at the age of 59. This is reported by TASS.

The athlete’s ex-husband Leonid Reztsov said that she died on the evening of October 19 in intensive care without regaining consciousness. “We only learned about what happened today, we will receive all the documents tomorrow – we have not contacted either the intensive care unit or the pathologist. She was hospitalized on the 15th,” he said.

In March, Reztsova suffered a heart attack. The athlete said that she unexpectedly fainted at home, after which she was hospitalized for examination.

At the 1988 Games, Reztsova competed in cross-country skiing and won a gold medal in the relay, as well as silver in the 20-kilometer individual race. She won two more Olympic golds in biathlon: in the sprint in 1992 and the relay in 1994.