,,As a little boy I didn’t worry too much about that, later more and more. I want to show that you can go very far with this disease,” said Zverev, who also announced the start of his Alexander Zverev Foundation at the same time.

“Now, years later and buoyed by its success, I feel more comfortable and confident enough to make this initiative public,” the tennis player said of his charity. He wants to be an example for people who have diabetes and a support for children “who can prevent them from developing diabetes with an active life and the right prevention”.