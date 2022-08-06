,,As a little boy I didn’t worry too much about that, later more and more. I want to show that you can go very far with this disease,” said Zverev, who also announced the start of his Alexander Zverev Foundation at the same time.
“Now, years later and buoyed by its success, I feel more comfortable and confident enough to make this initiative public,” the tennis player said of his charity. He wants to be an example for people who have diabetes and a support for children “who can prevent them from developing diabetes with an active life and the right prevention”.
I was in the privileged position of being able to live a life I always wanted
In addition to providing insulin and other important medicines, the foundation wants to fund projects for children and young people. “I was in the privileged position of being able to live the life I always wanted,” said the tennis player. ,,I was able to play tennis and travel to tournaments all over the world and become one of the best tennis players in the world. I owe this to my parents and my brother, who have always supported me.”
Zverev is currently recovering from surgery on his right ankle. The German tennis player slipped in his match against Rafael Nadal in the semifinal of Rolands Garros and then had to give up. An examination determined that he had ruptured three ankle ligaments.
