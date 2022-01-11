Trinidad and Tobago runner Deon Landor died at the age of 29. This is reported on website International Association of Athletics Federations (World Athletics).

The reasons for the death of the athlete were not specified. He won the bronze medal in the 4x400m relay at the 2012 London Olympics. He also has a silver medal at the 2015 World Cup in the same program.

Landor took part in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, but, together with his relay team partners, could not reach the final. In addition, the athlete won silver and bronze at the World Indoor Championships.

Earlier on Tuesday, January 11, at the age of 71, two-time Olympic champion in biathlon Anatoly Alyabyev died. The reasons for the death of the former athlete were not specified.