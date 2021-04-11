Boycott of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing or not? Some use the riot, others do not want to endanger the relationship with the economic power China. What’s behind it all.

A.s a devout Mormon, a Utah state senator should know a lot about the political persecution of religious groups. This is part of the founding myth of the “Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints”. But when Mitt Romney was asked recently if he was in favor of boycotting the 2022 Winter Games in China, given the massive oppression of the Uyghur Islamic minority, his answer sounded like political thinking on such issues could be neatly divided into two parts.

“It would be a mistake to prevent our athletes from taking part in something they’ve been preparing all their lives for and sacrificing so much for,” said the former chief organizer of the 2002 Salt Lake City Games. So they should compete. Political stance, on the other hand, should be demonstrated by others. American viewers, for example, who protest by staying at home. The man in the White House could also do something. By sending an official government delegation made up of “Chinese dissidents, prominent representatives of religious groups and ethnic minorities”.