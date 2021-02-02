Argentina and Spain, the finalists of the last World Cup in China, will be in the same bracket in the group stage of the Tokyo Olympic Games (July 23-August 8), after the draw held this Tuesday in Mies, Switzerland, in the headquarters of the International Federation (FIBA).

The group is completed by local Japan and probably Lithuania, favorites of the Olympic qualification tournament to be held in its capital, Kaunas, and in which its rivals will be South Korea, Venezuela, Poland, Slovenia and Angola.

For its part, France, a bronze medalist at the 2019 World Cup in China, will be in the group of the great favorite United States, which it beat precisely in the quarterfinals of that Asian tournament.

In that key will also be Iran, as well as the winner of the qualifying tournament that will be played at the end of June and the beginning of July in Victoria, Canada, where Greece will be, with the double MVP 2019 and 2020 of the NBA Giannis Antetokounmpo , and Canada.

To qualify for the quarterfinals, teams must take one of the first two places in their group, or finish in the top two third of the three brackets in this first phase.

The men’s Olympic tournament is due to begin on Sunday, July 25, three days after an eventual seventh decisive game of the NBA Finals.

In Tokyo, a draw will be held at the end of the group stage, to constitute the final table (quarter, semi-final and final).

The three winners of the keys and the best runner-up will be seeded, and two teams from the same group will not be able to meet in the quarterfinals.

= Groups =

Group A: Iran, France, United States, winner of the Olympic qualification tournament in Victoria (Greece, China, Canada, Uruguay, Czech Republic, Turkey)

B Group: Australia, winner of the Olympic qualification tournament in Split (Germany, Russia, Mexico, Tunisia, Croatia, Brazil), winner of the Olympic qualification tournament in Belgrade (Dominican Republic, New Zealand, Serbia, Puerto Rico, Italy, Senegal), Nigeria

Group C: Argentina, Japan, Spain, winner of the pre-Olympic in Kaunas (Lithuania, South Korea, Venezuela, Poland, Slovenia, Angola)

Source: AFP