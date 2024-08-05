Paris France.- The real journey begins for the quintets, who will seek gold in Paris.

The basketball quarterfinals kick off on Tuesday and the duels are set to be tight, as the eight best teams in the tournament have qualified, with the United States, Germany, Canada and France, as the host, appearing to be the favorites to take the podium in the summer event.

However, Serbia, Greece, Brazil and Australia are keen to prove that they did not make it to the next round by pure coincidence and will not make it easy for their opponents.

They are a power

Germany is one of the top contenders to win gold, second only to the United States. Gordon Herbert’s quintet is coming off of winning the 2023 FIBA ​​World Cup, and is one of three teams that remain undefeated at the Olympic Games. Dennis Schröder is Germany’s leader and star.

Giannis leads them

Giannis Antetokounmpo has done an Olympian job to lead his national team to Paris 2024. Greece advanced to the Quarterfinals as one of the two best third-place finishers in the tournament and their prize will be to face the current world champion, Germany.

Giannis will have to activate his superstar mode to carry his team once again and get them into the top four.

Jokic against everyone

The Serbians are a solid team that has improved in the tournament, but they depend a lot on what Nikola Jokic and Bodgan Bogdanovic do on the court, so the rest of the team will have to perform at the same level as the two NBA stars if they want to make it to the Semi-Finals. They will face Australia in the Quarter-Finals.

They have to improve

The Australians entered the Olympic Games as one of the best teams and with a real chance of getting on the podium, however, they have lost their last two matches and have left many doubts along the way.

Facing Serbia will not be an easy task and, although they are the favourites, they will have to stop Jokic, who will try to get his team to the next phase.

FOR TOMORROW

PARIS 2024

QUARTER FINALS

Germany vs. Greece

TV: Claro Sports / 03:00 hours

Serbia vs. Australia

TV: Claro Sports / 06:30 hours