The North American athlete who dared to question the term “world champion” for the winning NBA team is now in the spotlight again because in the pre-Olympic athletics competitions he brought with him a blue-eyed White Dragon from Yu-Gi-Oh! which can be worth more than 100 dollars.

Noah Lyles He showed that he is indeed a geek and that he has the economic power to participate in qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games carrying a letter of approval where your participation number hangs. Yu-Gi-Oh!

Just to give you an idea, this card in its original edition can be worth up to $94 in specialized stores. It is worth noting that its value is given as long as it is in an almost “immaculate” condition or as collectors want to call “near mint”.

Now, the one the American athlete was wearing did not look stored in some kind of special mica, so maybe it is not a first edition. It smells like it had a reprint, but if it is the original, then we can say that he is a very brave guy for showing it off like that.

Likewise, during a previous run, Noah Lyles also showed a card but from Exodia, so his fandom for the Yu-Gi TCG is certainly high.

Noah Lyles is a big fan of anime and shows it off with his Yu-Gi-Oh! collection.

At the time of writing this note, Noah Lyles is viral for showing off his cards Yu-Gi-Oh! during the qualifying competitions for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Now, this is not new.

Around 2019, this athlete dyed his hair silver to show that he is a Dragon Ball fan. Even during an Instagram Live session with swimmer Katie Ledecky, his favorite anime series is Fullmetal Alchemist. He even loves both versions, although a little more Brotherhood, which we don’t blame him for.

He even pointed out that his favorite manga is Cage of Eden, showing that he has very select tastes. Now, at 26 years old, she will try to take gold in Paris in the 100 and 200 meter dash, improving what he did in Tokyo 2020 by obtaining bronze.