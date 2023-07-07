Olympian abused, the herd and the excuse of the selfie together

Another episode of sexual assault. This time it was a note that reported the abuse blue Olympian who denounced three amateur footballers with the accusation – according to the Messenger – of having it groped in private parts under the guise of a selfies. An evening with friends in a club Trasteverein Rome, has turned into a nightmare. The facts date back to February 6, 2022 and would have happened in front of several witnesses, even if the athlete in question (whose name is not mentioned for obvious reasons), found the strength to report all just a couple of weeks later. The young champion, several times on the podium at the Olympics, was in company of some of his friends inside a very popular place in the Trastevere nightlife, behind Piazza Trilussa.

Seated at another table – continues Il Messaggero – were the three defendantsoriginating in the province of Oristano, probably come to the capital for a holiday. At some point, after recognizing her, the they got close and asked her to shoot a photo together. Taking advantage of the initially goliardic situation, with a sudden gesture, “they entered the hands in pants of the victim, after having it surrounded” like a herd, forcing her to undergo the “groping of the private parts”, reads the indictment. The owners have decided to call the police, who immediately intervened on the spot identifying the protagonists of the dispute. At that moment, still confused and shocked by what happened, the victim did not report who had violated his privacy. But then, on 21 February, you found the courage to go to the Trastevere dell’Arma station and lodge a complaint. The three are at risk from 8 to 14 years prison term for gang rape.

