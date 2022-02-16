Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Olympialive | Today is Finland’s Super Day: sprint messages seek gold, Women’s Lions bronze and Lions semi-finals – HS follows the Beijing Olympics moment by moment

February 16, 2022
Finland is a medal favorite in women’s and men’s sprint messages and in the bronze medal match of women in hockey.

From Wednesday a real Finnish super day is expected in Beijing, as the chances are good for up to three medals.

Kerttu Niskanen and Krista Pärmäkoski mixed Iivo Niskanen and Joni Mäki are among the medal favorites in sprint posts. The women’s preliminaries start at 9.15 and the men’s preliminaries an hour later.

The women’s final will be skied at 11.15 and the men’s at 11.45.

9.45 is the women’s cross-country skiing message. They ski in the Finnish team Suvi Minkkinen, Mari Eder, Erika Jänkä and Nastassia Kinnunen.

At 10.40 the Lions will face Switzerland in their semi-final match, and at 1.30 pm the Lions will also be measuring Switzerland in the bronze match of the tournament.

In this story, Helsingin Sanomat’s sports editorial office follows the day’s competition events in cooperation with Ilta-Sanomat, Aamulehti and Satakunta Kansa’s sports editorial staff.

