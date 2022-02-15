Olympialive | Ilkka Herola goes on a medal hunt, skater Kamila Valijeva races with great attention – HS follows the Beijing Games moment by moment

Finnish athletes will compete in five sports on Tuesday.

Beijing The Tuesday of the Olympics will start with the Finnish freestyle slopestyle qualifier at 6.30 am, which includes Simo Peltola.

In biathlon, it is the men’s message at 8.30, where the Finnish team will form Heikki Laitinen, Tero Seppälä, Olli Hiidensalo and Tuomas Harjula.

Finland ‘s medal wishes are combined on Tuesday, where Ilkka Herola is one of the medal favorites. The combined hill section of Suurmäki starts at 10 am Eero Hirvonen, Perttu Reponen and Arttu Mäkiaho. The 10 km ski section starts at 12.30.

At 12 o’clock a short program of women’s figure skating begins. Representative of Finland Jenni Saarinen skates as another competitor. The competition is receiving special attention, as the 15-year-old of the Russian Olympic Committee is also participating Kamila Valijeva, whose participation was confirmed on Monday following the ruling of the Arbitration Court for Sport. Valijeva’s competition is overshadowed by a positive doping test.

In this story, Helsingin Sanomat’s sports editorial office follows the day’s competition events in cooperation with Ilta-Sanomat, Aamulehti and Satakunta Kansa’s sports editorial staff.

