Olympialive | Female lions play in final place, Rene Rinnekangas qualifies in big air – HS watches Beijing Games moment by moment

On Monday, Finnish athletes will be involved in five sports.

Beijing The first day of the last week of the Olympics offers performances by Finnish athletes early on.

They were involved in figure skating ice dancing Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis. Figure skating starts at 3.22 and the Finns skated in the fifth pair.

There will also be an early morning race in the Women’s Big Air Snowboard Qualifier (Enni Rukajärvi and Carola Niemelä) and in the qualifying for freestyle slopestyle (Anni Kärävä).

The men’s snowboard qualifier for Big Air will begin at 7:30 p.m. Included Rene Rinnekangas and Kalle Järvilehto.

The female lions will play from Monday to the final. The United States will play in the match starting at 15.10. The team that lost the semi-final plays in the bronze match.

In this story, Helsingin Sanomat’s sports editorial office follows the day’s competition events in cooperation with Ilta-Sanomat, Aamulehti and Satakunta Kansa’s sports editorial staff.

Subscribe to the Olympics free newsletter hs.fi/newsletters

Read all the Olympic stuff at hs.fi/olympics