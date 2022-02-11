Olympialive | Does Iivo Niskanen take gold? Lions face Latvia – HS watches Beijing Olympics moment by moment

On Friday, Finns will take part in men’s skiing 15 kilometers, women’s biathlon, men’s ski jumping and men’s hockey.

Is there today Iivo Niskasen day? The program for the Beijing Olympics on Friday includes men’s 15-kilometer skiing in the traditional way. That is Niskanen’s main trip to the Olympics.

The competition starting at 9 a.m. will also feature Perttu Hyvärinen, Remi Lindholm and Ristomatti Hakola.

In biathlon, it is the women’s 7.5 km speed. In the competition starting at 11 a.m., the Finnish representatives will be Mari Eder, Erika Jänkä, Nastassia Kinnunen and Suvi Minkkinen.

The qualifying for Suurmäki will start from 1 p.m. The only representative of Finland is Antti Aalto.

The Lions will play their second match on Friday from 3:10 p.m. Latvia will meet.

In this story, Helsingin Sanomat’s sports editorial office follows the day’s competition events in cooperation with Ilta-Sanomat, Aamulehti and Satakunta Kansa’s sports editorial staff.

