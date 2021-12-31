Lucas Alcaraz (21-6-1966) begins these days in Cyprus the third experience of his career away from Spain. After coaching Aris de Thessaloniki in 2012 and the Algerian national team in 2017, the Granada coach has signed for Olympiakos Nicosia until the end of the season of the Cypriot League, which calls him to re-float and try to access one of the four places that provide an option for European competition with a view to the next season, although for this he must first get into the league for the title, which is accessed by all six first.

That it is only Lucas Alcaraz’s third international experience has to do with his tremendous regularity on the Spanish benches. Lucas holds the record for consecutive seasons in First, Second and Second Division B (26) and also holds the record in professional soccer, First and Second, with 22 consecutive seasons. Up to 808 matches has led in those categories.

Alcaraz, who takes his inseparable second, Chus Cañadas, for the adventure, has a very extensive curriculum which includes promotions with Recreativo, which he also led to a Cup final, Murcia, and steps through historical figures such as Granada, the club of his life of which he was coach at the age of 28, Zaragoza, Córdoba, Racing, Levante, Xerez, Almería …