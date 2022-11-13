Olympiacos vs. AEK, LIVE: James Rodríguez goes as starter

Olympiacos receives AEK from Athens in a new round of the Greek League, number 13. Colombian James Rodríguez is a local at the Piraeus club.

With 24 points, those led by Miguel González ‘Michel’ are third in the table, and their rival is second with 28, so a victory will keep them in the fight for the title.

James is playing his last match before joining the Colombian National Team, which this Saturday will play a friendly match against Paraguay in Fort Lauderdale (USA).

Plympiacos lineup, with James starting

