Olympiacos vs. AEK, LIVE: James Rodríguez goes as starter

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 13, 2022
in Sports
James Rodriguez

James Rodríguez (center), in an Olympiacos warm-up.

Photo:

Twitter: @olympiacosFC

James Rodríguez (center), in an Olympiacos warm-up.

The Colombian continues to gain pace in the Greek League.

Olympiacos receives AEK from Athens in a new round of the Greek League, number 13. Colombian James Rodríguez is a local at the Piraeus club.

With 24 points, those led by Miguel González ‘Michel’ are third in the table, and their rival is second with 28, so a victory will keep them in the fight for the title.

James is playing his last match before joining the Colombian National Team, which this Saturday will play a friendly match against Paraguay in Fort Lauderdale (USA).

Plympiacos lineup, with James starting

