Olympiacos vs. AEK, LIVE: James Rodríguez goes as starter

James Rodríguez (center), in an Olympiacos warm-up.
Twitter: @olympiacosFC
James Rodríguez (center), in an Olympiacos warm-up.
The Colombian continues to gain pace in the Greek League.
November 13, 2022, 11:53 AM
Olympiacos receives AEK from Athens in a new round of the Greek League, number 13. Colombian James Rodríguez is a local at the Piraeus club.
With 24 points, those led by Miguel González ‘Michel’ are third in the table, and their rival is second with 28, so a victory will keep them in the fight for the title.
James is playing his last match before joining the Colombian National Team, which this Saturday will play a friendly match against Paraguay in Fort Lauderdale (USA).
Plympiacos lineup, with James starting
November 13, 2022, 11:53 AM
#Olympiacos #AEK #LIVE #James #Rodríguez #starter
