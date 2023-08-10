Crossing of alliances and relationships between the fans: 7 Romanians, arrested, were crossing the Greek border with Bulgaria to go armed to the stadium for Olympiacos-Genk. Why? A retaliation after the clashes between AEK ultras and Dinamo Zagreb?

Police in northern Greece have arrested seven Romanian fans carrying knives and protective gear, near the Greek border with Bulgaria after officers found three knives during vehicle inspections, as well as spray paint cans and normally protective gear. used for boxing, as reported by the authorities.

Tension and worry

The Greek club Olympiakos faces the Belgians of Genk tonight on Thursday 10 August in the qualifiers for the Europa League in Piraeus, Athens, in a climate of maximum security. Indeed, Greek authorities remain on high alert after a 29-year-old Greek fan was stabbed to death outside the AEK Athens stadium on Monday, prompting the cancellation of a Champions League qualifier against Dinamo Zagreb. More than 100 fans have been arrested, mostly Dinamo supporters, and remain in police custody after a prosecutor handed down charges of murder and membership in a criminal organisation. Crime news, it seems Fantasy football but unfortunately it is not. See also Rosario D'Onofrio, chief prosecutor in The Hague, arrested for drug trafficking. Gravina (Figc): "I am bewildered"

Despite angry protests from AEK calling for the Croatian club to be suspended from European competition, the two sides will meet in Zagreb next week. Police are examining video footage of the scene of the attack, outside AEK’s Opap Arena north of Athens, along with weapons collected at the site by forensic officers and cell phones and DNA samples taken from arrested supporters.

The escalation of episodes is confirmed by the fact that despite the increased police presence in the Greek capital, a group of young people attacked a café in central Athens near the stadium used by another Athens club, Panathinaikos. In this case, police arrested 11 people after shop windows were smashed. Meanwhile, the Greek fan killed this week, Michalis Katsouris, will be buried tomorrow Friday August 11 in his hometown of Elefsina, west of Athens, while suspects in the attack will again appear in court to answer charges.

