Not 48 hours after defeating the Saint Petersburg Zenith at Palau, the Barça will be measured today at Olympiacos in Athens (20:00 DAZN). A game and a difficult scenario always, but that arrive at a good moment for him Barça and in a regular one for the Greeks: the Catalans are the leaders of the competition, they have five consecutive victories and are surely in the best moment of the season. Olympiacos, directed by Bartzokas, adds three consecutive defeats in Europe with a balance of half table (11-11)