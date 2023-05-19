Olympiacos-Real Madrid is the final of the Final Four in Kaunas. In the first semifinal in Lithuania, the Greek team beat Monaco 76-62 (14-20, 29-41; 56-43) and on Sunday they will face the “blancos” who overcame their eternal rivals Barcelona 78-66 (18- 18, 42-36; 55-58)

Olympiacos comeback the -12 of the interval with a run of 27-2 in the third quarter. Best scorer for Piraeus Bulgarian Sasha Vezenkov, mvp of the regular season, with 19 points, for Monaco 17 of Mike James, ex Milan, and Elie Okobo. Real, down by 6 at the break, takes off in the last quarter thanks to the total domination of Tavares (20 points and 15 rebounds) and the very solid game of Hezonja, author of 14 points. Abrines’ 16 points and Laprovittola’s 12, who disappeared in the second half, are not enough for Barcelona.