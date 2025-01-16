



Authorship and direction

Carlota Subirós

Dramaturgy

Ferran Dordal Lalueza

Scenography

Max Glaenzel

Locker room

Marta Rafa Serra

Lightning

Raimon Rius

sound space

Guillem Llotje

Music

Paco Ibáñez at the Olympia

Interpreters

Lurdes Barba, Paula Jornet, Vicenta Ndongo, Neus Pàmies, Alba Pujol, Kathy Sey

Place

Teatre Lliure, Barcelona

Carlota Subirós unites two anniversaries to express the catharsis that music, dance or theater brings: Paco Ibáñez’s recital at the Olympia in Paris on December 2, 1969 and the first piece at the Lliure de Gracia,…









