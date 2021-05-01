The American actress Olympia Dukakis died this Saturday in New York (United States) at the age of 89, as reported by his brother, Apollo Dukakis, on his Facebook profile, where he has shared the news with his followers. “My dear sister passed away this morning. After spending many months in failing health, he rests in peace with his [esposo] Louis [Zorich]”Wrote the actress’s brother, who has not given more details about the cause of death. Dukakis rose to fame in the 80s and participated in films such as Steel magnolias Y Moon spell, thanks to which he won the Oscar in the category of best supporting actress in 1988.

Olympia Dukakis collects the Oscar award for her role in ‘Moonlight Spell’ in 1988. Cinema Publishers Collection / The Hollywood Archive / LFI / Avalon.red / Cordon Press

Olympia Dukakis began in the theater in the 1960s, performing works that earned her an Obie Award, a Drama Desk, and an award from the Los Angeles Dramatic Critics Circle. From 1964 he began his career in the cinema where he worked in films such as Woman weapons, Steel magnolias, Look who’s talking Y Moon spell, its Last film, already 56 years old, in which she played Cher’s mother. It was with this tape that he gained the most popularity and for which he was awarded the Oscar award.

He also had a tour on television, where he appears in one of the episodes of the series Frasier and in the miniseries City tales, a performance that earned him an Emmy nomination. In Spain, he participated in the television miniseries Joan of Arc, playing the character of María Romero.

The American Conservatory Theater company has mourned the death of the actress on Twitter. “We are very sorry to hear about the passing of Olympia Dukakis. She was a legend, actress of actors. We were lucky to have her on the Geary stage, as well as in our classrooms. Our love is with his family ”, has written the institution of dramatic arts, where Dukakis participated as a teacher and a theater actress.