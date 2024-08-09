Kugelstoßerin Yemisi Ogunleye aus Mannheim hat sensationell Gold bei den Olympischen Spielen von Paris geholt. Die 25-Jährige schaffte im Stade de France im letzten Versuch exakt 20,00 Meter. Damit sorgte die Zweite der Hallen-WM und Dritte der EM für das erste Gold des deutschen Leichtathletik-Teams bei diesen Spielen.
Silber ging an die Neuseeländerin Maddison-Lee Wesche mit 19,86 Metern, über Bronze freuen durfte sich Song Jiayun aus China mit 19,32 Metern.
Alina Kenzel aus Stuttgart belegte mit 18,29 Metern Platz neun, Katharina Maisch war in der Qualifikation ausgeschieden. Dort hatte Ogunleye erst im dritten und letzten Versuch den Einzug ins Finale perfekt gemacht. Weltmeisterin Chase Jackson aus den USA hatte sich dafür nicht qualifizieren können.
For the German athletics team, it is the fourth medal at the Paris Games. This means that the association’s target has even been exceeded. Decathlete Leo Neugebauer and long jumper Malaika Mihambo each won silver, and the women’s sprint relay team took bronze shortly before Ogunleye’s gold coup in the 4×100 meters.
The shower that fell during the relay race had made the shot put ring slippery. Spin putter Ogunleye, who had danced ballet as a young girl and only started athletics at the age of 13, slipped and landed on her knee on her first attempt, but had adjusted to the conditions by the evening sun.
With her second attempt at 19.55 meters, she catapulted herself into second place. With her fifth attempt, Ogunleye briefly took the lead, but Wesche immediately countered. But with her last attempt, Ogunleye managed to create a sensation. 28 years after Astrid Kumbernuss, a shot putter won Olympic gold for Germany.
#Olympia #Yemisi #Ogunleye #surprisingly #wins #gold #shot #put
Leave a Reply