Silber ging an die Neuseeländerin Maddison-Lee Wesche mit 19,86 Metern, über Bronze freuen durfte sich Song Jiayun aus China mit 19,32 Metern.

Alina Kenzel aus Stuttgart belegte mit 18,29 Metern Platz neun, Katharina Maisch war in der Qualifikation ausgeschieden. Dort hatte Ogunleye erst im dritten und letzten Versuch den Einzug ins Finale perfekt gemacht. Weltmeisterin Chase Jackson aus den USA hatte sich dafür nicht qualifizieren können.

With full force: No other athlete in the final in Paris pushed the ball further than Yemisi Ogunleye. AFP

For the German athletics team, it is the fourth medal at the Paris Games. This means that the association’s target has even been exceeded. Decathlete Leo Neugebauer and long jumper Malaika Mihambo each won silver, and the women’s sprint relay team took bronze shortly before Ogunleye’s gold coup in the 4×100 meters.

The shower that fell during the relay race had made the shot put ring slippery. Spin putter Ogunleye, who had danced ballet as a young girl and only started athletics at the age of 13, slipped and landed on her knee on her first attempt, but had adjusted to the conditions by the evening sun.