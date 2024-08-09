No competition is more closely linked to the Olympic Games than the marathon. The legendary race of Pheidippides, who is said to have run from Marathon to Athens 490 years before the beginning of the Christian era, announced the victory over the Persians and died of exhaustion, would be forgotten today if Pierre de Coubertin had not taken it up when he revived the Olympic Games in Athens in 1896. In the marathon, he created a monument to the, let’s say, well-invented story.