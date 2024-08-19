Ein Arzt und ein Physiotherapeut des britischen Teams mussten im Aufwärmbereich des Stade Roland Garros ihre ganze Notfall-Schulung abrufen, um den Bewusstlosen ins Leben zurückzuholen. Im Krankenhaus hatte sich sein Zustand so weit stabilisiert, dass man ihm in den nächsten Tagen weitere Erfolgsmeldungen zumuten konnte. Es waren vier an der Zahl, jede handelte von Gold.

Spätestens seitdem müssen sich eher Kilichews Kollegen als er selbst Sorgen machen. Usbekistans Boxer haben sich beim Turnier in Paris in fünf der sieben Gewichtsklassen für die Männer durchgesetzt und damit erheblich dazu beigetragen, dass sich die ambitionierte zen­tralasiatische Republik auf Platz 13 der Medaillenwertung wiederfand.

Fünf der neun Turniersiege

So viel Dominanz waren die olympischen Faustkämpfer bisher allenfalls von der kubanischen Staffel gewöhnt. Oder an Turnieren, in denen allzu geneigte Juroren den Kämpfern des Gastgeberlands die Turniersiege schenkten – wie etwa 1984 in Los Angeles, wo die Amerikaner in neun von zwölf Klassen Gold gewannen.

Diesmal ist an den Entscheidungen allerdings wenig bis fast nichts auszusetzen gewesen, und das gibt den Mitbewerbern umso mehr zu denken. Sie haben an den vergangenen Weltmeisterschaften der Männer in Usbekistans Hauptstadt Taschkent im Mai 2023 bereits erleben dürfen, wie die Gastgeber zu Recht fünf der neun Turniersiege eroberten.

Diese Bilanz ist im Zeichen der Ringe voll bestätigt worden. So attestierte ein US-amerikanisches Fachportal schon vor den letzten Finals, dass die neuen Dominatoren „tatsächlich auf einem anderen Level“ sowie „unglaublich konsistent“ agierten: „Man kann nur den Hut vor Usbekistan ziehen.“

No other nation had brought so many of its boxers (eleven in total) through the tough qualifying rounds that preceded the tournament in Paris. And no other nation had so many winners who exceeded their limits – from flyweight Hasanboy Dosmatov to the 2.04 meter tall Bakhodir Jalolov, who has not been defeated for six and a half years.

The brave Cologne native Nelvie Tiafack also failed in the semi-finals to get within striking distance of the very agile giant. And in the end, he had to be happy to have survived the full distance.

A new “powerhouse” has been built, with little attention from a public that continues to focus on theatrically staged professional fights. Its builders are said to be primarily decision-makers from the Uzbek government. They distribute the lion’s share of their funds for promoting sport to a few, traditionally male-dominated disciplines.

Success in the ring is important

Boxers occupy a prominent position among them. When they win medals, they immediately achieve “hero status,” as one insider assures, and are set for the rest of their lives. A parallel professional career is then also approved; as is the case with Jalolow, who has been training and fighting in the USA in phases since 2018 (14 victories so far, all early).

The country’s founder and long-time president Islam Karimov had already emphasized how important success in the ring was to him at the turn of the millennium. The authoritarian autocrat personally ensured that heavyweight Ruslan Chagaev received a special state bonus of 100,000 US dollars (today’s value around 161,000 euros) for his victory at the 2001 World Amateur Championship in Belfast.

At the same time, Karimov supported the development of a centralized system for talent scouting and promotion. And, when necessary, he dipped into government coffers so that Uzbekistan’s best athletes could repeatedly compete with the world’s elite – such as in the professional World Series of Boxing (WSB), in which they competed as the “Uzbek Tigers” from 2016 onwards.

Other delegations were amazed when the Uzbek team arrived at large, international tournaments with double or triple the number of personnel per weight class. “There was extreme pressure to perform,” recalls Martin Volke, internationally experienced team manager of the German Boxing Association (DBV).

But the tournament in Rio 2016, where the Uzbek team won three gold medals and four other medals, showed that the scattergun approach was successful – especially since the current president, Shawkat Mirzijojew, stayed the course in this respect. “And now the system is rolling,” as DBV sports director Michael Müller states. Because “a golden generation” has emerged, whose best players are good for at least one more Olympic cycle.