Um die Expressspuren gäbe es wohl nicht ganz so viel Aufhebens, wollte Anne Hidalgo sie nicht dauerhaft über die Olympischen Spiele hinaus beibehalten, zumindest auf dem „Périph“, der die Hauptstadt von der Banlieue trennt. Wenn es nach der sozialistischen Pariser Bürgermeisterin geht, soll man auf den Expressspuren künftig allenfalls noch in Fahrgemeinschaften oder im öffentlichen Nahverkehr unterwegs sein dürfen und das Tempolimit auf der Ringautobahn obendrein von 70 auf 50 Kilometer je Stunde sinken. Vor ein paar Jahren noch galt Tempo 80, wobei man schon damals froh war, wenn es wenigstens in Schrittgeschwindigkeit voranging.

Mit ihrem Vorpreschen hat Hidalgo Auto- und Rollerfahrer gegen sich aufgebracht. Wieder einmal. Schon mit dem rigorosen Umbau von Paris zur fahrradfreundlicheren Stadt hatte sie die Gemüter erregt. Das ist kein Einzelfall. Immobilienbesitzer hat die Bürgermeisterin etwa durch einen radikalen neuen Stadtentwicklungsplan vor den Kopf gestoßen. Er sieht neben mehr Grünflächen tiefe Eingriffe in das Eigentumsrecht vor. Eigentümer sollen zur Umwandlung von Büros in Wohnfläche und zum Bau von Sozialwohnungen gezwungen werden.

Wettkämpfe überwiegend in bestehenden Einrichtungen

Hidalgo gefällt sich in der Rolle einer Revolutionärin, die die französische Hauptstadt in ihrer inzwischen mehr als zehnjährigen Amtszeit umweltfreundlicher, gerechter und lebenswerter gemacht haben will. Dazu gehörte in der Verkehrspolitik Tempo 30 in den allermeisten Straßen, eine Parkgebühr für Motorrollerfahrer, die Abschaffung vieler Parkplätze und die Kampagne für eine drastische Erhöhung der Parkgebühren für SUV und andere schwere Autos. Die „Transformation“ der Stadt werde durch Olympia beschleunigt, sagt die 65-jährige Sozialistin. Die Spiele würden im Einklang mit den Zielen des Pariser Klimaabkommens organisiert. Die Umgestaltung der Stadt erfolge im Angesicht der großen ökologischen Herausforderung.

Weil die Olympischen Wettkämpfe in Paris weit überwiegend in bestehenden Einrichtungen stattfinden, verspricht ihre Ökobilanz tatsächlich vorzeigbar zu werden. Ziel ist ein halbierter Ausstoß an Kohlendioxid im Vergleich zu den Spielen in London 2012 und Rio de Janeiro 2016. Die geringe Bautätigkeit schont zugleich das Budget. Wie üblich bei solchen Großveranstaltungen wurde der anfängliche Kostenrahmen von 6,2 Milliarden Euro überschritten, doch mit aktuell geschätzten 9 bis 10 Milliarden Euro läge man weiterhin unter den Kosten der zurückliegenden Sommerspiele.

Precisely because so little was newly built for the competitions, there can be no talk of a large-scale transformation of Paris. If we compare it to the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 1964, when dozens of high-rise buildings, luxury hotels, urban motorways and a high-speed train were built, the 82 blocks of houses in the Olympic Village seem modest. On the plus side, they were built in Seine-Saint-Denis, north of Paris, the French department with the highest poverty rate in the country. The blocks are to lay the foundation for a new district. The plan is for them to then be converted into 2,800 private apartments. In addition, two schools, nurseries, a hotel and new commercial areas are to be built.

For France’s eternal problem child, Seine-Saint-Denis, it is an unprecedented upgrade. But the whole truth is that this can only be the very first step towards truly modernizing the department with its 1.7 million inhabitants. In the worst case, poverty will only be shifted to other parts of the banlieue. In any case, 2,800 new apartments are nothing more than a drop in the ocean when it comes to combating the worsening housing shortage in and around Paris.

No relief from the Olympics in terms of traffic

First of all, the Olympic Games have even exacerbated the housing shortage. In recent months, many landlords have decided against regular new rentals and instead opted for temporary vacancies with subsequent seasonal rentals during the lucrative summer weeks. The online platform Airbnb reported 134,000 advertisements in the metropolitan region for the month of May, twice as many as a year ago and almost three times as many as in May 2022. Over the past ten years, the population of Paris has fallen by more than 5 percent. Young families in particular are fleeing because of the high rental and purchase prices. The exodus continues unabated.

In terms of transport, the Olympics are not a breakthrough. The unpunctuality of many metro lines, which has been increasing since the Corona pandemic, has recently improved slightly at best. The city is only getting the latent everyday crime in public transport under control with great difficulty. Paris cannot present really big projects to the world public. In the application documents for the games, this sounded very different. Paris promised that the new metro lines 15, 16 and 17 would make the event so environmentally friendly that 100 percent of spectators would be able to get from one venue to the next by public transport or bicycles. The new metro lines are part of the mammoth “Grand Paris Express” infrastructure project launched during the presidency of Nicolas Sarkozy. It envisages the construction of around 200 new kilometers of metro and is primarily intended to improve transport links in the banlieues.

After the Olympic Games were awarded, attempts were made to speed up the construction projects once again. This did not succeed. Instead of this summer at the latest, metro lines 15, 16 and 17 can now only be put into operation in the coming years. As is so often the case with government construction projects, there were major delays, not least because of the corona pandemic. This is particularly unfortunate in the case of line 17, which was supposed to connect the northern banlieue and thus also the Olympic Village with the major Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle airport. The new CDG Express high-speed train between the East Station and the airport will also not be completed until well after the Games. Until further notice, the only rail connection between Paris and the airport in the northeast is the regularly overcrowded, delayed and poorly ventilated RER B.

The connection to the smaller Orly airport in the south and to Saint-Denis in the north was significantly improved by the extension of metro line 14, which was completed in time for the games. From now on, it only takes 25 minutes to get to Orly from the central transport hub Châtelet.

Tensions between the centre and the banlieue could escalate

The Thiais/Orly station is an architecturally impressive building with stacked escalators made of steel and glass that is intended to serve as a catalyst for urban development in the southern suburbs. As in Seine-Saint-Denis, new housing and businesses are to be built here. Two other success stories are the extension of the RER E suburban train between Nanterre in the west and the Paris-Saint-Lazare station and, in the increasingly gentrified eastern suburbs, the extension of metro line 11 between Mairie des Lilas and Rosny–Bois-Perrier.

The bicycle network has also continued to grow in recent times. In addition to the Rue de Rivoli, other central axes such as the Rue La Fayette between the Opéra and the North and East train stations or the boulevard between République and the Opéra have been converted to be bicycle-friendly. But this comes at a price. Motorized traffic has even greater difficulty reaching its destination due to the smaller number of car lanes. This includes private individuals in cars as well as taxis, delivery workers, freight forwarders and tradesmen.

They help to keep the vibrant city center alive. But with the express lanes on the ring road, their mood has worsened further. At the same time, tensions between the center and the banlieue are now threatening to become even more severe. According to GPS data, 80 percent of all “Périph” users live outside of expensive Paris. As long as large parts of the banlieue have poor or no public transport connections, many suburban residents and business people will stick to their cars or scooters. The park-and-ride offer in the metropolitan region is meager, with 22,500 parking spaces, and is only growing slowly.

It is uncertain to what extent Paris and France will benefit economically and permanently from the Olympic Games beyond the pretty pictures. The confidence of restaurateurs and hoteliers is dampened. 15 million visitors are forecast for this summer, almost 5 million more than last year. This promises a boost in sales. But it was not only because of the many barriers in the center of Paris that business was mixed and in some cases really bad in the run-up to the games. The city emptied even more than usual when the school holidays began in early July because most companies significantly relaxed the home office rules for the time of the Olympic Games. It was not just domestic customers who turned their backs on Paris; regular vacationers also often stayed away from the capital in June and July, partly because tourist attractions were closed.

“It was very quiet before the Olympics,” says Isabelle Stephan, deputy director of the four-star hotel TRIBE Paris La Défense Esplanade, which belongs to the Accor group. During the Olympics, however, her hotel is now “almost fully booked.” The Paralympic Games at the end of August and beginning of September saved her from the otherwise poor late summer business. For her hotel, the Olympics are therefore a “great thing,” says Stephan. Her hotel is also located in La Défense in the western banlieue and not in the center plagued by barriers.