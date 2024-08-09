The two Olympic kayak champions Max Rendschmidt and Tom Liebscher-Lucz sharply criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his visit to the Olympic Games. “It is important not that politicians are only here for the next election result, but that family and friends are there,” Rendschmidt told the editorial network Germany. “He should make decisions for the sport instead. The love for sport is always discovered when there are medals.”



His teammate from the gold foursome, Liebscher-Lucz, talked to the Chancellor for several minutes during Scholz’s visit to the Stade nautique in Vaires-sur-Marne.I would like to see him not only at the Olympics, but also at a World Cup or German Championship. Instead, our money is being cut even when we celebrate successes.”said Liebscher-Lucz. The Dresden native won gold in the foursome with Rendschmidt and Potsdam’s Jacob Schopf and Max Lemke. In the twosome they finished fifth when Schopf/Lemke won on Friday.

Financially, the missed second Olympic victory in Paris is bearable. “There is only one gold prize. Only the highest medal counts. Double performance does not count in Germany.”said Rendschmidt. There is a gold bonus of 20,000 euros.

Scholz had attended the canoe competitions with his wife Britta Ernst, among others. The fact that the Chancellor was sitting in the stands “didn’t matter” to him, said Rendschmidt. With four Olympic victories, the Essen native is the most successful German canoeist at the Summer Games. (dpa)