The Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis won his second Olympic victory with a another world record The 24-year-old crossed the finish line at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris in third attempt 6.25 metersThat was one centimeter more than on April 20 at the Diamond League Meeting in Xiamen, China.

It was already the ninth world record in Duplantis’ careerHe had already secured his gold medal by jumping 6.00 metres. Duplantis, known only as “Mondo”, then set an Olympic record of 6.10 metres. Around 70,000 spectators celebrated the world and European champion at the end of the competition day. frenetic with “Mondo” chants.

The other competitors had long since become spectators. Silver went to American Sam Kendricks with 5.95 meters, bronze of the Greek Emmanouil Karalis with 5.90 meters. The German pole vaulters Oleg Zernikel and Bo Kanda Lita Baehre shared ninth place with 5.70 meters each. (dpa)