At the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games there was severe criticism from the Catholic Church“Unfortunately, this ceremony also included scenes in which Christianity was mocked and ridiculed, which we deeply regret,” it said in a Statement from the French Bishops’ Conference: “We want them to understand that the Olympic festival unfolds far beyond the ideological preferences of some artists.”

Apparently, the scene in particular triggered strong reactions, which Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting “The last supper” remembers the last meal of Jesus Christ with his apostles At the opening ceremony, the Apostles, however, embodied by drag queens and a Transgender model and an almost naked singer.

The Senator of the bourgeois-conservative RépublicainsValérie Boyer, spoke of a “vision of our history (…) which aims to ridicule Christians”.

The Olympic organizers rejected the criticism and referred to freedom of art and expression. Head of organization Tony Estanguet stressed that the show was meant to be thought-provoking and that its basic principles had been agreed with the IOC. “Our intention was never to be impertinent,” said the Director of the opening ceremony, Thomas Jolly. “In France, artistic creation is free.” The idea was to be inclusive, which means not excluding anyone. (dpa)