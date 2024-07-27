Apparently, the scene in particular triggered strong reactions, which Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting “The last supper” remembers the last meal of Jesus Christ with his apostles At the opening ceremony, the Apostles, however, embodied by drag queens and a Transgender model and an almost naked singer.
The Senator of the bourgeois-conservative RépublicainsValérie Boyer, spoke of a “vision of our history (…) which aims to ridicule Christians”.
The Olympic organizers rejected the criticism and referred to freedom of art and expression. Head of organization Tony Estanguet stressed that the show was meant to be thought-provoking and that its basic principles had been agreed with the IOC. “Our intention was never to be impertinent,” said the Director of the opening ceremony, Thomas Jolly. “In France, artistic creation is free.” The idea was to be inclusive, which means not excluding anyone. (dpa)
