National coach Oliver Haidn After the mixed performances of the German archers in the Olympic Placement round struggled with the pitch conditions. “It wasn’t quite the start we expected,” said Haidn after the women’s qualification in Paris. He was not satisfied. “The course is not fair in my opinion,” he said. “There was significantly less wind on the edges.”

Florian Unruh later impressed in the men’s qualification. The 31-year-old, who will also form the German mixed doubles with Michelle Kroppen, came third.

Just like Unruh, the German women’s trio had previously occupied a central position on the field not far from the Invalides. Kroppen secured a good starting position for the individual competition with seventh place next week. Katharina Bauer and Charline Schwarz finished 27th and 45th. The three Germans will be sixth in the team event on Sunday, having missed out on direct quarter-final entry. So now they have to “take the harder route,” said Haidn.

“There were already difficult conditions“, explained the coach. The field is uneven and “significantly deeper” in the middle, which is why “the wind comes in from below”. The Conditions were not the same for all participants. In Haidn’s opinion, the world record that South Korean Sihyeon Lim set on the outside “would not have been achieved in the middle of the course.” Nevertheless, the coach said, they are “looking forward with good spirits.” They can also deal with the wind, said Bauer.

From Sunday the arrows will fly in the large arena next door. “Everything is possible”, said Bauer. This was also shown at the World Championships in Berlin last year. The German women won the title. The fact that their bow Luggage breakdown The 28-year-old explained that it was a bit of a shock when she arrived late in Paris. But it no longer affected her in the qualification. (dpa)